UP’s BJP zila panchayat chiefs asked to spread word on farmer welfare

The newly-elected BJP Zila Panchayat chiefs in Uttar Pradesh have been tasked with taking the party’s pro-farmer message to the far corners of the state ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The party’s west UP in-charge Mohit Beniwal called all the 13 newly elected Zila Panchayat chiefs for a felicitation programme in Meerut on Saturday evening. With the state polls drawing near, they have already got their brief from the state leadership to spread the word on the pro-farmer policies of the state and central governments.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji have taken a number of decisions aimed at the welfare of farmers but Opposition parties have been spreading canards about misgovernance. We will now have to focus on highlighting at the grassroots level the schemes and measures initiated by the Centre and the state government for the welfare and wellbeing of farmers,” said Beniwal.

Despite only 94 of a total 449 Zila Panchayat members, vying for 14 Zilla Panchayat chief seats, contesting with support of the BJP, the ruling party won 13 of them leaving Baghpat as the only seat in western UP where a combined Opposition managed to hold off the saffron surge.

The BJP did not have majority in any of these 14 seats. Yet it won unopposed in seven districts and wrested six of the seven seats where elections were held to elect Zila Panchayat chiefs.