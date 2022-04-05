Uproar, protests by Opposition in Lok Sabha over rising fuel prices; House adjourned

The Opposition’s protest over increasing fuel prices and demand for uniform paddy procurement policy Tuesday stalled the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. The Lower House was adjourned for half an hour following noisy protests by the MPs who came down to the Well of the House.

While members belonging to the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party and Left parties staged a protest over rising fuel prices, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs were agitated over the issue of paddy procurement. The party MPs were seen holding placards demanding a uniform procurement policy.

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha news | Follow our live blog here

Speaker Om Birla tried to run the question hour amidst the slogan shouting but had to adjourn the proceedings for half an hour to meet again at 12 noon.

Earlier on Monday, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the frequent fuel price hikes, saying that India’s condition has become worse than that of neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat in Kolkata, Banerjee said the central government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the economic crisis in the country instead of using central agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its political opponents.

Also on Monday, the Congress held a protest against the Union government over rising fuel prices.