Uproar over CAA post forces Kerala doctor to quit job in Doha

A doctor from Kerala, who was working at a private hospital in Doha, has said that he had to quit his job and flew back home following an uproar over his comments on the social media in favour of the new citizenship law.

Dr Ajith Sreedharan, an orthopaedic specialist with Naseem Health Care Group in Doha, said he put in papers after several people threatened to boycott the hospital over his Facebook post.

The doctor, who had been in Doha for 11 years, had supported the new law in his Facebook post and denounced the protests against it. Dr Ajith wrote in the post in Malayalam, “The issue is not the citizenship amendment Bill. The demand is that Modi government should be brought down… Create riot by misleading a community which can be easily provoked and thus create a feeling that there is anarchy in the country. After burning the waste materials at one’s land, telling that the country is burning. Damage maximum public properties by fielding anti-social elements and then glorify it as mass protest.’’

The doctor said he had not insulted anyone in his post. “I have every right to react and I had only demonstrated that right,’’ he said.

The doctor said the uproar on social media over his post assumed a fresh dimension last Friday. “There were calls in the social media to boycott the hospital. I was told that people from Kerala were behind the campaign. When I realised that a mob would target an institution, I conveyed my decision to quit and return,’’ he said.

Dr Ajith said there was no pressure from the hospital management. “The threat was to boycott the hospital. I did not face any personal threat. But as things were getting worse, I deactivated my social media accounts and flew back to Kollam,’’ he said.

Naseem Health Care Group has said in an internal circular that Dr Ajith had resigned with immediate effect following his controversial comments on political matters. The statements made by the doctor were personal and were not in the knowledge of the hospital management, it said.

