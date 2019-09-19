Uproar over Amit Shah remark: ‘BJP wants to establish one-party rule’

Political parties in West Bengal slammed BJP national president Amit Shah after he raised questions over the country’s multi-party democracy. On Tuesday, Shah had attacked the Congress for its “culture of policy paralysis” and wondered whether “the multi-party democratic system failed in the country”.

Criticising Shah for his comment, senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said the BJP was intending to establish one-party rule in the country.

“The BJP wants to put an end to multi-party democracy and establish a one-party rule. The mask has fallen off from the face. He (Shah) is speaking in the voice of Hitler and Mussolini. People of this country have always believed in the diversity of languages and cultures. They will surely revolt if any attempt is made to change the idea of India,” Roy told reporters.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury targeted Shah for not respecting the multi-party democracy system in the country.

“For the last 70 years, the people of this country have upheld the idea of unity in diversity. The BJP wants to change the characteristic of the country, which was laid down in the Constitution. They want to impose their ideology and idea of the country on others,” said Chowdhury.

Echoing similar words, CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said, “They (BJP and RSS) played no role in the country’s freedom struggle. The BJP and RSS have no faith in the country’s Constitution. One by one, they are advocating for one-country, one-religion and one-country, one-language. They do not believe in equality and favours uniformity over it.”

Countering them, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Both Congress and CPM have lost their significance here. He has said the country’s true potential was not recognised after years of multi-party democracy. Regional parties have failed to realise the country’s potential, and that’s why this topic is being discussed. Amit Shah ji has only given his opinion.”