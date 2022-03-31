Uproar in Lok Sabha as TMC MP alleges ‘misuse’ of central agencies

TMC leader Saugata Roy raised the issue of “misuse of central agencies” by the Union government in the non-BJP ruled states, an issue West Bengal chief minister had taken up recently, triggering noisy protests from the BJP MPs, leading to uproarious scenes in the House. Speaker Om Birla also expunged certain words used by Roy.

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee recently wrote to chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, expressing “deep concern over the direct attacks” on the country’s institutional democracy by the BJP through the CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department. The letter came in the wake of CBI investigating the recent Rampurhat massacre in Birbhum in which nine people, including seven women and a child, were burnt to death following the murder of a TMC panchayat leader.

Among other demands raised by members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday were release of the pending funds for Tamil Nadu, reinstating the Moplah martyrs’ names in the dictionary on martyrs of India’s freedom struggle, increasing the salaries and payments of nurses and Asha workers, and a law to limit the number of guests at wedding functions.

DMK’s Kathir Anand wanted the Centre to release the pending funds and extend the GST compensation to protect Tamil Nadu’s economy. “The Union government owes around Rs 20,287 crore to Tamil Nadu under around 38 heads… How can a state government be run without the central government not allocating any funds? …” he asked.