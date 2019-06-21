Uproar in Kerala over investor’s suicide, four civic officials suspended

Under fire after the suicide of an NRI investor who was denied an occupancy certificate for a Rs 15-crore convention centre, the CPM has suspended four officials of a party-ruled municipality in Kannur.

Sajan Parayil (49) allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after Anthoor municipality in Kannur denied him the occupancy certificate, mandatory for starting commercial operations at the convention centre. After completion of the project, Sajan had applied for the certificate on April 12 this year. As per the new pro-investor norms of the government, the certificate should have been issued within 10 days. But the CPM-ruled civic body did not give him the certificate.

Sajan’s wife Beena alleged that municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan, had told her husband that the certificate would not be issued — a charge Shyamala has since denied. Sajan, who himself was a CPM supporter, had earlier approached senior party leader P Jayarajan when the municipality had tried to stall the project two years ago.

On Thursday, some other entrepreneurs also came out against alleged harassment by the municipality.

The incident is a setback for the CPM-led government, which has taken several steps to woo NRIs to invest in Kerala. The government has amended several Acts and 10 rules to simplify clearance procedures, remove redundant regulations and ensure time-bound approvals for investment. At a recent investors’ conclave in Kochi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the perception that Kerala is not investor-friendly has changed.

On Thursday, announcing the suspension of four municipal officials, including the secretary and the engineer, Local Administration Minister A C Moideen told the media that the officials had unnecessarily delayed occupancy certificate for the project. Stringent action would be taken against them if they are found guilty, he said.

On the allegations levelled by Beena against the municipal chairperson, the minister said she can approach police.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP on Thursday slammed the CPM over the incident.