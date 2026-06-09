Arunachal village sees violence over dam: Multiple houses vandalised, prohibitory orders issued

Unrest after 110 households sign MoU backing ‘pre-feasibility report (PFR) for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project’

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiJun 9, 2026 10:42 PM IST
Both central and state governments are pushing for the Siang dam as a means to counter the possible effects of the 60,000 MW dam – the world’s largest hydro-electric project – that China is planning on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)Both central and state governments are pushing for the Siang dam as a means to counter the possible effects of the 60,000 MW dam – the world’s largest hydro-electric project – that China is planning on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
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Prohibitory orders have been issued in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district after groups opposing the Upper Siang dam project allegedly vandalised the homes of several villagers who had recently signed an MoU backing the project.

Local reports claimed that among the houses allegedly vandalised on Monday was that of local MLA Oni Panyang.

The incident took place two days after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Panyang announced that 110 households from Geku, one of the villages along the Siang river that are expected to be affected by the hydropower project, signed an MoU “in support of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project”.

Ever since the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was proposed in 2017, it has been opposed by many families whose villages and farmlands would be affected by such a dam. Over the last couple of years, the state authorities and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) have been trying to begin work on a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), which has been stalled by local opposition.

As news of the MoU signing made the rounds, unrest spread to Geku on Monday.

Also Read | Explained: China’s mega dam on Brahmaputra & concerns in India

In an executive order imposing restrictions on the assembly of people and “incitement on social media” in Geku on Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Upper Siang alleged that “anti-dam groups vandalised and caused damage to some dwelling houses and properties of pro-PFR residents within Geku township and nearby villages”.

“It is currently apprehended that there is every likelihood of the situation being further escalated by the anti-dam groups by resorting to violence, intimidation and vandalism of public properties or the properties and assets of other pro-PFR residents…,” the order said.

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Both central and state governments are pushing for the Siang dam as a means to counter the possible effects of the 60,000 MW dam – the world’s largest hydro-electric project – that China is planning on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. The Yarlung Tsangpo flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang, which joins other tributaries, like the Dibang and Lohit, to become the Brahmaputra in Assam.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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