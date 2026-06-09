Arunachal village sees violence over dam: Multiple houses vandalised, prohibitory orders issued

Both central and state governments are pushing for the Siang dam as a means to counter the possible effects of the 60,000 MW dam – the world’s largest hydro-electric project – that China is planning on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Prohibitory orders have been issued in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district after groups opposing the Upper Siang dam project allegedly vandalised the homes of several villagers who had recently signed an MoU backing the project.

Local reports claimed that among the houses allegedly vandalised on Monday was that of local MLA Oni Panyang.

The incident took place two days after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Panyang announced that 110 households from Geku, one of the villages along the Siang river that are expected to be affected by the hydropower project, signed an MoU “in support of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project”.