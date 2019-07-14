Upper India Express derails in Bihar; no one injured

Two bogies of Patna-bound Upper India Express derailed near Chausa station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Sunday, but no one was injured.

There have been no reports of any casualty as the speed of the train was very slow, Chausa station master Mansoon Alam said.

The incident occurred at 11:49 am near the eastern cabin of the station.

The loco pilot applied the brakes after he heard a high pitch noise of the wheels coming off the rails and screams of passengers, the station master said.

“Probably some track maintenance work was going on, which might have caused the derailment,” Alam said.

Traffic on the down line was affected for three hours and normal traffic was restored around 3 pm, he said.