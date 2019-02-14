Upper House nod for Bill to remove leprosy as ground for divorce

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill removing leprosy as a ground for divorce under five personal laws, including the Hindu Marriage Act. The Upper House passed the Bill without debate after consensus on the issue.

However, consensus eluded the Consumer Protection Bill which the government sought to push on Wednesday.

The Upper House first passed The Personal Laws Amendment Bill, 2018 by voice vote and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu then took up the Consumer Protection Bill, but it was met with vociferous protests from TMC and Left parties, forcing a 10-minute adjournment.

When the House reassembled, Naidu said there was a communication gap on the Consumer Protection Bill and it would not be taken up.

While opposing the passage of The Consumer Protection Bill 2018, without debate, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the proposed law would weaken the state consumer forums by giving disproportionate powers to the central consumer body. Left parties also opposed passage of the Bill without debate.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha in December last year.

The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 seeks to remove leprosy as a ground for divorce in five personal laws — Hindu Marriage Act, Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, Divorce Act (for Christians), Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act.