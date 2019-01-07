Upper castes quota LIVE: Cabinet approves 10% jobs quota for economically weaker upper castes

Months before the general elections, the NDA government at the Centre Monday approved a 10 per cent reservation for the ‘economically backward’ among the upper castes in government jobs. A bill to amend Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution will be moved in the Parliament Tuesday.

The government has announced reservation in jobs for those belonging to the upper castes and earning less than Rs 8 lakh per year, sources said. The Supreme Court has capped the quota for caste-based reservation for government jobs at 50 per cent. The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation, making it 60 per cent, sources told PTI.