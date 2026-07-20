UPI transactions surge over 5 years; 12 countries adopt India’s digital payment system

UPI transactions in India: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has surged over the past five years. Launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 11, 2016, under the regulatory supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI has become the backbone for digital payments in India. It is authorised under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha MP Dr Manna Lal Rawat asked the government to provide the current number of UPI users and UPI transactions in the country, along with state-wise details of users. He also asked whether UPI is being used in countries outside India and, if so, requested the names of those countries and their partner institutions.