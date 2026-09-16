”Foreign influence’ claim is false’: Government pushback on UPI fee criticism

Small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR directly into their accounts won't face the MDR levy. (AI-generated image)

The government has rubbished claims of ‘foreign influence’ in its decision to impose a 0.4 per cent MDR, or merchant discount rate, on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000. This MDR will be levied on payments to merchants only and will not impact person-to-person payments, the government stressed Wednesday.

In an X post the Finance Ministry said: “Some claims suggest the change is due to foreign influence. This is false. India’s UPI policy decisions are made independently, with the clear goal of building a self-sustaining, inclusive, and affordable digital payments ecosystem.”

The pushback came after the Congress accused the government of surrender to a ‘demand’ by the United States to impose a new charge on some UPI payments from October 15. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded to know if the move was intended to benefit American credit card companies.