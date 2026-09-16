‘PM Modi has decided to prostrate before Trump’: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘UPI tax’ jibe

Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, further said, “Modiji please stop lying down in front of the United States; have a spine, stand up and roll back the UPI tax.” (Express file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to lie down straight and prostrate himself in front of US President Donald Trump, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday while reacting to the Centre’s decision to levy a charge for UPI payments above Rs 2,000.

In a video message, The Congress leader said, “Once former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was asked if she leans Left of Right. Her response was I don’t lean Left, I don’t lean Right, I stand straight.”

Upping the ante against the Modi-led Centre, Gandhi said, “Modiji has a completely different concept. He’s neither Left, nor Right, he has decided to lie down straight and prostrate himself in front of US President Donald Trump.”