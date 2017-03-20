Uphaar fire tragedy case: Supreme Court declines more surrender time to Gopal Ansal

The Supreme Court on Monday declined Uphaar theatre owner Gopal Ansal’s plea for more time to surrender, as he said he has moved the President for mercy and pardon.

“Sorry, we can’t,” said a bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul as senior counsel Ram Jethmalani urged the court to give a few more days to Ansal to surrender.

The apex court had earlier asked Gopal Ansal to surrender to undergo the remaining part of his sentence in the Uphaar fire tragedy case.

A huge fire broke out at the Uphaar cinema hall when Hindi movie “Border” was being screened on June 13, 1997. Trapped inside, 59 persons died of asphyxia and over 100 were injured in a stampede.

The case has dragged on for almost 20 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App