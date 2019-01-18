Uphaar fire tragedy: FIR against Sushil Ansal, police officers

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against real-estate baron and Uphaar fire convict Sushil Ansal for allegedly submitting a forged affidavit in 2013 to renew his passport. They also charged the policemen who had certified that Sushil never travelled abroad and that no criminal case was pending against him, which led to issuance of a travel document to him.

The case was registered on Thursday evening at the Crime Branch police station under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate) and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Sushil and his brother Gopal Ansal were convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire incident that claimed 59 lives. In 2017, the Supreme Court had asked Gopal to undergo the remaining one-year jail term in the case. In view of age-related complications, his elder brother Sushil got relief from incarceration, keeping in mind the prison term already served by him.

The case was registered following directions of the Delhi High Court, where a plea was moved by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy, through its chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy.

Justice Najmi Waziri had said Sushil misled the Centre and misrepresented his conviction on oath, when he applied for renewal of passport in 2013 under tatkaal scheme. The judge added that appropriate proceedings “would be warranted”.

The court said that Sushil availed the benefit and specifically deposed on an affidavit that he had never been punished by any criminal court for an offence.