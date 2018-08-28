Upendra Kushwaha plays down kheer remark

Upendra Kushwaha Upendra Kushwaha

Two days after he triggered speculation by saying that milk from Yadavs and rice from Kushwahas can be used to make “kheer”, Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha Monday said he is neither asking the RJD for “milk”, nor the BJP for “sugar” and added that it is not fair to link any caste to a particular political party.

On Saturday, while paying tribute to former Bihar Chief Minister and chairman of the Mandal Commission, B P Mandal, on his 100th birth anniversary, Kushwaha had said, “Agar Yaduvanshiyon ka doodh aur Kushwanshiyon ka chawal mil jaaye to kheer ban sakti hai (If milk from Yadavs and rice from Kushwahas come together, kheer can be made.” Referring to EBCs, he had said the kheer would also need “panchmeva” — EBCs are referred to as “panchpaunia” in local parlance.

Responding to Kushwaha’s remarks, RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav Sunday tweeted, “…delicious and nutritious kheer is necessary for working class”.

Asked about his remarks, Kushwaha said Monday, “Neither am I asking RJD for milk, nor BJP for sugar. I am seeking the support of all social groups. Linking a particular caste to a political party is not a fair reading.”

Kushwaha has been making overtures to the RJD and has reportedly been in touch with RJD leaders through the Congress. RJD’s vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said, “Kushwaha may join us sooner or later.”

RLSP spokesperson Jitendra Nath, however, said, “There is no question of any difference with the BJP, nor are we getting close to the RJD.” Sources said Kushwaha has been “trying to bargain” with RJD ever since JD(U)’s return to NDA.

