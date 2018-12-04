Upendra Kushwaha dares BJP to oust him as Union minister

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday dared the BJP to dismiss him as a Union minister, ahead of a meeting in which his party will take a final call on whether to walk out of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“I am still a minister, will remain so till May. Only PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) can dismiss me,” Kushwaha said.

The RLSP chief, who is the minister of state for Human Resource Development, had earlier served the BJP with a deadline of November 30 to increase the number of seats offered from two.

On Monday, Kushwaha also attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the state of education. He said, “While I have been instrumental in getting the nod for 100 central schools, the Bihar government has sent proposal for only two schools… Is not it a fact that central schools opened in Lakhisarai in 1987-88 do not have its own buildings till date?”

Meanwhile, JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “The Bihar CM does not need a certificate of good governance from anyone.”