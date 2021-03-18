Upendra Kushwaha among 12 nominated to Bihar Upper House

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who recently returned to the JD(U), was among the 12 people who were nominated to the Bihar Upper House on Wednesday.

The JD(U) and the BJP split the seats equally among themselves, prompting ally Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, to threaten a “big decision”.

Other nominated leaders from JD(U) are Building Construction Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Sanjay Singh, Ramvachan Rai and Lallan Sharraf. Those nominated from BJP are Janak Ram, Devesh Kumar, Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Ghanshyam Thakur, Dr Pramod Kumar and Nivedita Singh.

Besides HAM(S), the Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP), too, hasn’t received an MLC berth. While VIP has not gone public with its reservations, HAM(S) has been vocal about the “unfair treatment to an ally”.

HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said: “Our leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is very upset. The entire party’s rank-and-file is upset. We were not at all consulted before 12 names were finalised… It is a very serious matter. The party may take a big decision soon.” Rizwan did not elaborate on this.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “The Chief Minister had been authorised by all NDA allies to nominate MLCs. There is no ambivalence in it and the government is in a comfortable position.”

NDA has simple majority of 127 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The BJP has 74 legislators, JD(U) 44, and HAM (S) and VIP four each. The JD(U) has also support of one Independent MLA. The RJD-led Grand Alliance has 110 MLAs, 12 short of a simple majority.