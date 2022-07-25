UPA govt never summoned Modi, Shah through its agencies or any SIT formed by it: Cong

July 25, 2022 10:34:32 pm
The Congress on Monday said it should be clear that the UPA government had never summoned then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi or Amit Shah through its agencies or through any SIT formed by it.
The assertion came a day before Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress has accused the government of playing “vendetta politics” by targeting Opposition leaders.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the fact is that the Supreme Court and the High Court had constituted the special investigation team (SIT) that had summoned Modi and that the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) had no role in it.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its proxies are attempting to mislead the people of India by claiming that Narendra Modi as Gujarat chief minister had appeared before the SIT probing the 2002 Gujarat riots without making a hue and cry. The fact is that the BJP had slogans written criticising the Congress party, the UPA government and the then Governor of Gujarat all across the state,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
It also engaged in a campaign of calumny against the then Gujarat Governor Kamla Beniwal who had taken part in the Freedom Struggle as a young woman and was a committed Gandhian, he said. “It should also be clear that the UPA government had never summoned Modi ji or Amit Shah through its agencies or through any SIT formed by the government,” Gohil said.
Gohil also said the party leaders and workers in Delhi would hold a peaceful dharna and go to Rajghat to protest the summoning of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.
“All MPs, CWC members and leaders will stage a dharna at Rajghat. There will be a peaceful dharna. We will have Satyagraha,” he said.
Gohil said the police had not given permission for staging the dharna at the designated spot in Rajghat, but inside the premises, and has also said that media will not be allowed to enter.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship for Rs 100 cr
Fund allocation for central government’s education schemes in Karnataka sees increase
SC stays arbitral proceedings between Dhoni and Amrapali group over commercial dispute
‘They left everything and shifted to Hong Kong 20 yrs ago… opened a restaurant’: Kin of mother-daughter duo killed in accident in Outer Delhi
Tobi Amusan reignites shoe technology debate after record-breaking display at World Athletics Championships
Explained: What became of the ‘Arab Spring’?
Manipur proposes to spend Rs 34,930 crore for fiscal 2022-23
Recruitment process in three services severely affected due to Covid: Rajnath Singh
‘Plan afoot to appoint woman identified as man in medical test on non-constabulary post’: Maharashtra to HC
Oppn obstructs development works, gives political interests preference over nation: PM Modi
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight
Sudeep, Salman Khan on South vs Bollywood debate: ‘It’s a beautiful thing to exchange ideas, collaborate’