UPA era marked by policy paralysis, scams, middlemen: Sonowal targets Congress

Opening the debate for the BJP on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lashed out at Congress in Lok Sabha on Monday alleging that before 2014, “India suffered from policy paralysis, corruption-driven governance, delayed projects, disconnected regions, and worst of all, low national self-confidence. After 2014, India chose decisive leadership.”

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, Sonowal said, “Since 2014, India has embarked on a journey of rapid growth and all-round progress with particular emphasis on Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s ideals of equality and social justice.” He underlined that despite global crises like pandemics, conflicts, and supply chain disruptions, the country remained the fastest-growing major economy.

He said inflation used to be around 9% and even crossed double digits during the UPA regime, but in 2024-25 fiscal, it has fallen to a “remarkable 4.6%”. “Earlier governments used crises as excuses. This government used crises as catalysts.”

Targeting the Congress, he said that “be it the 2G spectrum scam, the coal scam, or the Commonwealth Games scam,” the nation “endured an era defined by scams and scandals during the previous Congress regime… tarnishing India’s global image.” “Corruption was rampant, middlemen dictated the destiny of the poor.”

He alleged that Congress “measured development against electoral arithmetic” and since the Northeast had fewer parliamentary seats, “Congress government used to cast aside the aspirations of its people.”

Commending the government’s development push in the Northeast over the last 11 years, he alleged that during Congress rule at the Centre, “this very region remained in darkness—neglected and ignored.”

Referring to VB—G RAM G Act, which will replace MGNREGA, Sonowal said not only the new law will ensure 125 days of guaranteed employment, but “it will ensure stopping corruption and leakages”.

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya claimed that the UPA government itself acknowledged leakages in delivery, while delivery in the PM Narendra Modi-led government was transparent. In 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013, Surya said, the President’s addresses flagged sluggish growth, inflation and in 2013, concerns were raised over women’s security.

Surya also cited Presidential addresses in UPA days, which he said pointed out terror attacks and violence and skipped mentioning the country’s civilisation heritage—something which has changed under the Modi government, and for the first time, a government talked about the need to decolonise in the President’s address. He commended Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “single-handedly uprooting Maoist terrorism”. Surya said that while the UPA government dropped the women’s reservation Bill several times, PM Modi has made it a reality.