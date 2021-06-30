UP Zila Panchayat chair Polls: ‘Fake’ Oppn candidate seeks withdrawal of nomination, probe ordered

With the administration calling out the impersonator, the stage is set for a direct contest between Kishore and the BJP-backed candidate Babli Devi.

In High drama in the run-up to the election for zila panchayat chairperson in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, a woman, claiming to be Mamta Kishore, the combined Opposition candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, filed a request for withdrawing her nomination papers around Tuesday noon.

As the word spread of Kishore pulling out of the fray, thereby paving the way for the BJP-backed nominee to win unopposed, dozens of SP and RLD leaders tried to storm the collectorate at Baghpat but were denied entry as the gates were locked from inside by police.

However, Rajkamal Yadav, the Baghpat DM, later informed that he had received a letter from the actual Opposition candidate claiming she wasn’t even in the district on Tuesday.

As it became apparent that the woman filing a request to pull out of the fray was impersonating Kishore, the DM ordered a probe in the matter.

