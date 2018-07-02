Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • UP: Youth thrashed for trying to abduct 17-year-old girl

UP: Youth thrashed for trying to abduct 17-year-old girl

Police said as per a complaint lodged by the girl's father, his daughter was abducted and later, rescued by people from the youth's car.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: July 2, 2018 9:56:55 am
Malda SP Arnab Ghosh said the man is mentally ill and was missing from his home in Purnia district since the last few months. (Representational) The mob intercepted the car and thrashed one of the accused. (Representational)
Top News

A youth was beaten up by a mob here after he and his friend allegedly tried to abduct a 17-year-old, police said today. The incident took place last evening in Muzaffarnagar’s Bhopa village.

Police said as per a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, his daughter was abducted and later, rescued by people from the youth’s car. The mob intercepted the car and thrashed one of the accused. The other managed to escape, Station House Officer V P Singh said.

The injured youth was admitted to a hospital. Security personnel were deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident, the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement