UP: Youth thrashed for trying to abduct 17-year-old girl

A youth was beaten up by a mob here after he and his friend allegedly tried to abduct a 17-year-old, police said today. The incident took place last evening in Muzaffarnagar’s Bhopa village.

Police said as per a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, his daughter was abducted and later, rescued by people from the youth’s car. The mob intercepted the car and thrashed one of the accused. The other managed to escape, Station House Officer V P Singh said.

The injured youth was admitted to a hospital. Security personnel were deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident, the officer said.

