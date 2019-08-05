Toggle Menu
UP: Yogi Adityanath removes Sonbhadra, DM, SSP over firing incidenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/up-yogi-adityanath-removes-sonbhadra-dm-ssp-over-firing-incident-5878142/

UP: Yogi Adityanath removes Sonbhadra, DM, SSP over firing incident

The CM said the decisions were taken after two committees, one headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar and another headed by ADG (Varanasi) Braj Bhushan submitted their reports.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh meets with the families of victims Umbha village clashes in Sonbhadra on Sunday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Nearly two weeks after 10 people from Gond community were killed over a land dispute in Umbha village of Sonbhadra district in which the village pradhan is the main accused, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday removed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, besides taking action against 13 other officials, including circle officer and beat in-charge.

While a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against DM Ankit Kumar Agrawal and SSP Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil, the CM announced that Additional SP Arun Kumar Dixit will be charged under IPC sections for getting the land vacated for the pradhan.

Adityanath also ordered an FIR against the wives of two retired IAS officers from Bihar — Asha Mishra, wife of Prabhat Kumar Mishra, and Vineeta Mishra, wife of Bhanu Pratap Sharma — “for wrongfully getting the land that belonged to the society registered to themselves in 1989”.

Yogi Adityanath along with Uttar Pradesh BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh meet with the Umbha Village incident dead and injured victim’s faimly in Village in Sonbhadra. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The CM said the decisions were taken after two committees, one headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar and another headed by ADG (Varanasi) Braj Bhushan submitted their reports.

Announcing that the disputed land will be distributed to people of the villages, he said that an FIR will be soon lodged against Assistant Accounts Officer of Sonbhadra Rajkumar who has been suspended.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra rains: 1,800 families moved to safety in Pune
2 Maharashtra rains: Three dead, four injured in Mumbai
3 Indian Army offers Pakistan to retrieve bodies of intruders