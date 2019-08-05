UP: Yogi Adityanath removes Sonbhadra, DM, SSP over firing incident

Nearly two weeks after 10 people from Gond community were killed over a land dispute in Umbha village of Sonbhadra district in which the village pradhan is the main accused, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday removed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, besides taking action against 13 other officials, including circle officer and beat in-charge.

While a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against DM Ankit Kumar Agrawal and SSP Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil, the CM announced that Additional SP Arun Kumar Dixit will be charged under IPC sections for getting the land vacated for the pradhan.

Adityanath also ordered an FIR against the wives of two retired IAS officers from Bihar — Asha Mishra, wife of Prabhat Kumar Mishra, and Vineeta Mishra, wife of Bhanu Pratap Sharma — “for wrongfully getting the land that belonged to the society registered to themselves in 1989”.

The CM said the decisions were taken after two committees, one headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar and another headed by ADG (Varanasi) Braj Bhushan submitted their reports.

Announcing that the disputed land will be distributed to people of the villages, he said that an FIR will be soon lodged against Assistant Accounts Officer of Sonbhadra Rajkumar who has been suspended.