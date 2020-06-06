scorecardresearch
UP: World Environment Day CM sets July target: Plant 30 crore saplings, 25 crore in a day in week 1

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 6, 2020 4:57:39 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday set a target for the state next month: To plant 25 crore saplings in a day in the first week of July and 30 crore saplings in total. He planted ‘Bel’ sapling at his official residence on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Adityanath said a special programme would be organised for plantation on the banks of the Ganga, adding that saplings of fruit-bearing trees would be also be planted. He said the state government had also prepared an action plan to promote organic farming. He said farmers who plant a fruit-bearing tree on their land would be provided plants free of cost, whereas farmers who do not use chemical fertilizers and pesticides would also be given a monthly grant by the government.

The CM said plants would be planted keeping in mind the adaptability to the “agro-climatic zone”. He said the plantation drive would include saplings of trees that provide shade as well as timber.

