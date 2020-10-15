UP woman who set herself afire dies, Dalit Cong leader held for abetment: Police

At Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, the woman claimed she took the extreme step due to harassment by her in-laws. (File)

A 35-year-old woman who set herself ablaze on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Tuesday died in hospital, police said on Wednesday. Police arrested the state president of the UP Dalit Congress, Alok Prasad Pasi, claiming they suspect that he incited the woman to take the extreme step.

Lucknow DCP (Central) Somen Barma said an FIR for abetment to suicide was registered against Pasi – son of former Rajasthan Governor Sukhdev Prasad – at Hazratganj police station.

At Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday, the woman claimed she took the extreme step due to harassment by her in-laws. Police, however, claimed that her dying declaration could not be recorded as she had been unconscious when efforts to do so were made. Civil Hospital director Dr Madhu Saxena said the woman, who had suffered nearly 90 per cent burns, succumbed on Wednesday.

DCP Barma said two police teams from Maharajganj reached Lucknow and a probe was on. Asked if the woman’s in-laws would also be named in the FIR later, he said, “Their [alleged] role will be part of the investigation”.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged the BJP government in the state was targeting the Opposition and Pasi was “held without evidence”. “The Congress party will keep fighting. Regardless of how much oppression we face or how many false cases are filed against our workers, we will not bow down,” said Lallu.

