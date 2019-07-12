UP woman says says parents shot her due to relationship

The Etah Police on Thursday registered an FIR against the parents of an 18-year-old woman, after she was found alive with gunshot injuries in her neck near a canal under Malawan police station area of the district on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Nisha, was spotted by locals and taken to the Etah district hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Aligarh.

“In a statement to the police, Nisha said that her father, mother and maternal uncle tried to kill her… The girl also alleged that her parents tried to kill her over her relations with 21-year-old Amir from Aligarh,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Malawan police station Vipin Kumar Tyagi said.

Meanwhile, Aligarh police said a missing person’s complaint was lodged by Amir’s family on July 6.

“On July 7, we found a body of an unidentified person inside a drain. The body was identified as that of Amir. During our probe, we found that the boy had last spoken to a girl named Nisha. When we went to her house in Aligarh, we found it was locked and were told by neighbours that the family has gone to Etah. When we sent a team, we found that Nisha was found near a canal,” SHO of Aligarh Civil Lines Police Station, Amit Kumar, said.

Aligarh police have now lodged a case of murder against four unidentified persons.