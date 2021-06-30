UP: Woman retracts complaint against brothers booked for conversion, says she was under pressure

The woman had earlier told the police that a man in her neighbourhood had married her after forcing her to change her religion.

A 24-year-old Sikh woman in Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday retracted her allegations against two Muslim brothers who have been booked for rape and fraud, and charged under the anti-conversion law based on her complaint. The woman denied the allegations while recording her statement before a magistrate. According to the police, the woman claimed that she filed the complaint after being pressured by some Hindu organisations.

The woman had earlier told the police that a man in her neighbourhood had married her after forcing her to change her religion. She also accused him of preparing false documents to present her as a Muslim woman eligible for “nikah [Muslim marriage]”. While the man she was reportedly married to is in jail at present, his brother is absconding.

“In her statement before the magistrate, the woman denied all charges levelled against the two brothers. She even denied having married [one of] the accused, and claimed she got the FIR lodged following pressure by some Hindu organisations,” said the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, adding that she did not name any outfit.

The SHO said the complainant denied that the accused either took money from her or assaulted her. Sources said the police were planning to move court and request it to release the accused from jail.

The police said the woman visited the station on Sunday and alleged that a man had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage, and was not returning Rs 5 lakh she had lent him. The complainant’s father and the accused run grocery shops. The woman claimed she married the primary accused in May.

This month, the complainant reportedly came to know that her “husband” had married a Muslim woman. When she objected, her husband and his elder brother allegedly beat her up and threatened her. Following her complaint to the police, her husband was arrested and produced before a local court that sent him to judicial custody.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya, said the woman had submitted a few documents, including the nikahnama (marriage contract), with her complaint. “We will verify the nikahnama submitted by the woman along with the complaint letter. Action will be taken based on the inquiry into those documents.”