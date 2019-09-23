UP: Woman panels to visit districts for feedback on improving safety

To boost women’s safety, the Uttar Pradesh government will soon constitute several panels of senior women officers who will visit each of the 75 districts for three days and submit feedback and recommendations on the issue. A government official said the plan is aimed at framing up better policies on women empowerment and their safety.

Each of the panels will consist of three women officials and is expected to hold meetings with district level officials, police and even with women at the village level. An announcement on the initiative is expected soon by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the programme is likely to be launched in the next 7-10 days.

“Each panel will have an IAS officer, an IPS officer and a PCS or IFS officer. These panels will go to different districts and will stay there for around three days. They will hold meetings on issues related to women with district officials, police officials and influential people in the district. They will also go to different villages and talk to women there. The issues covered will mainly be crimes against women such as women harassment and domestic abuse, and their health and education among others,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi. He said the number of panels would be decided after considering the availability of women officials.

The media adviser to Adityanath, Mrityunjay Kumar, meanwhile, said that after their stay and meetings, the panel will submit a detailed feedback report to the government which will help understand women’s problems. “The main motive behind this practice is to have a better understanding of what problems women are facing. All the suggestions and recommendations can help us make governance plans on women’s safety and opportunities,” said Mrityunjay.

After submitting reports, the panels will revisit the urban and rural areas for a follow-up. “At present, we are preparing a blueprint on the composition of the panels and their working. The panels will be formed soon and will start working in next seven to ten days,” he added.