UP: Woman opposes eve-teasing, gets beaten, paraded naked in village

A woman was beaten, disrobed and paraded naked in her village in Bhadohi district Saturday, PTI reported. Her crime — resisting eve teasing. A case has been registered against four miscreants involved in the incident, one of whom have been arrested by the police, PTI stated.

“The incident took place on Saturday when a woman from the weavers’ community objected to being teased by one of the men. Later, in the evening, he, along with his three accomplices, forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up,” PTI quoted a police official as saying.

“They stripped-off her clothes and made her run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral,” he added

The police official said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her.

“One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the culprits,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)