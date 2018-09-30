Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • UP: Woman, kin tied to tree, beaten over ‘illicit affair’; 6 held

UP: Woman, kin tied to tree, beaten over ‘illicit affair’; 6 held

It is alleged that man's uncles locked them from outside in a room and started shouting, accusing them of having an illicit relationship.

By: PTI | Bahraich | Published: September 30, 2018 9:07:53 pm

man womna tied to tree and beaten, accused of illicit affair, UP couple beaten for illicit affair, couple tied to tree and beaten, India, Indian Express

Six people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating up a woman and her relative after tying them to a tree in an Uttar Pradesh village last week on suspicion of having an illicit affair, police said.

The incident happened in Sattijore village of Nawabganj block in Bahraich district on the intervening night of last Monday and Tuesday. Rizwan entered room of the wife of Sahabuddin, who works in Mumbai, to take his mobile phone that he had left in the room for charging, a police officer said.

It is alleged that Sahabuddin’s uncle Usman Khan and Maqbool locked them from outside and started shouting, accusing them of having an illicit relationship. Rizwan and the woman were tied to a tree and beaten up. Someone also made a video of the incident and posted it on social media, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Prakash.

On Saturday, Sahabuddin reached the village from Mumbai. He reposed faith in his wife and registered a complaint at the police station, following which a case was registered against 10 people, Prakash said.

Six of the accused have been arrested and the police are investigating the matter, the DSP added.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement