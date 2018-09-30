UP: Woman, kin tied to tree, beaten over ‘illicit affair’; 6 held

Six people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating up a woman and her relative after tying them to a tree in an Uttar Pradesh village last week on suspicion of having an illicit affair, police said.

The incident happened in Sattijore village of Nawabganj block in Bahraich district on the intervening night of last Monday and Tuesday. Rizwan entered room of the wife of Sahabuddin, who works in Mumbai, to take his mobile phone that he had left in the room for charging, a police officer said.

It is alleged that Sahabuddin’s uncle Usman Khan and Maqbool locked them from outside and started shouting, accusing them of having an illicit relationship. Rizwan and the woman were tied to a tree and beaten up. Someone also made a video of the incident and posted it on social media, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Prakash.

On Saturday, Sahabuddin reached the village from Mumbai. He reposed faith in his wife and registered a complaint at the police station, following which a case was registered against 10 people, Prakash said.

Six of the accused have been arrested and the police are investigating the matter, the DSP added.

