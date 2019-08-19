UP: Woman beaten to death for ‘refusing’ to accept triple talaq

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death and her body was set on fire by her husband and in-laws for refusing to accept triple talaq given to her on phone, PTI reported. While police claimed it was a case of dowry death, the deceased’s family insisted she was killed because she had refused to accept triple talaq given by her husband.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Srivastava, the incident took place in Gadra village near the India-Nepal border. Saeeda and Nafees, both residents of the same village, got married six years ago. Nafees works in Mumbai and the couple has two children.

Speaking to reporters, Saeeda’s father said his daughter was regularly thrashed by her husband and in-laws. On August 6, she was given triple talaq by Nafees over a phone call.

After Nafees returned home for Eid, Saeeda’s father said, the family approached police for a compromise. On Friday, both parties reached an agreement and Nafees took Saeeda home.

Saeeda’s father claimed that her in-laws killed his daughter and burnt her body in the presence of their six-year-old daughter.

Police, however, denied that Saeeda’s family had approached them for any compromise and said it was a case of dowry death.

SP Srivastava said a case of dowry death has been registered against eight persons and her husband and father-in-law have been arrested. “So far no talaq angle has emerged. If it emerges, action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The practice of triple talaq was criminalised by a law passed by Parliament last month.