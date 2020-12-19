scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 18, 2020
Top news

UP: Woman attacked with acid, accused held

A 22-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, in her complaint, alleged she was attacked with acid by Mahesh Pal alias Bantu, 22. She has suffered 10 per cent burns on her back.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | December 19, 2020 4:20:42 am
UP Woman attacked, UP acid attack victims, UP news, Lucknow news, Indian express newsThe accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was attacked with acid on Thursday evening by a youth with whom she was allegedly in a relationship, the police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The college student, in her complaint, alleged she was attacked with acid by Mahesh Pal alias Bantu, 22. She has suffered 10 per cent burns on her back.

A police official said, “Mahesh was arrested after the incident on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody Friday.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement