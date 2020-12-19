UP: Woman attacked with acid, accused held

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was attacked with acid on Thursday evening by a youth with whom she was allegedly in a relationship, the police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The college student, in her complaint, alleged she was attacked with acid by Mahesh Pal alias Bantu, 22. She has suffered 10 per cent burns on her back.

A police official said, “Mahesh was arrested after the incident on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody Friday.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.