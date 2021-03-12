UP: Woman alleges forced conversion bid, 28-yr-old held

Besides booking Faheem under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, police have pressed charges of criminal intimidation (IPC section 506) against him.

Rampur police arrested a 28-year-old businessman, Faheem Ahmad, under the new anti-conversion law after a woman, identified as Mamta (28), filed a complaint, alleging that he tried to force her to convert to Islam before getting married.

“The woman in her complaint has alleged that she knew the accused for five years, and they had planned to get married. But before the wedding, he forced her to convert to Islam and also threatened her. We lodged the case based on her complaint, in which she has named Faheem Ahmed,” said SHO (Bilaspur) Brijesh Yadav.

Both Faheem and Mamta live in Rampur.

In her complaint to the police, Mamta said that she worked in Delhi for more than five years, during which she got to know Faheem and spoke to him over the phone but he hid his religious identity. “Around eight months ago, I got to know that he belongs to the Muslim community and my family had agreed for my wedding to him even after we found out. But now, he wants me to convert. He also went to a temple to prove that he is Hindu… I had to face a lot of humiliation in society because of this whole incident after which I have suffered mental health issue and I am being treated for it. Faheem has also given an affidavit to me, where he has accepted his mistakes, but I have refused to accept it,” Mamta wrote in her complaint to the police.

Besides booking Faheem under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, police have pressed charges of criminal intimidation (IPC section 506) against him.

A court sent him to judicial custody on Thursday.