UP: Villagers, policemen clash in Ballia, 12 injured

Villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway and when police tried to remove them, they pelted stones, ransacked a temporary police post and damaged six vehicles. (Source: Twitter/@alok_pandey)

Six policemen, including a senior officer, were among 12 people injured on Thursday in a clash over the alleged beating of a man by police here, officials said.

Enraged over the alleged beating, villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway and when police tried to remove them, they pelted stones, ransacked a temporary police post and damaged six vehicles.

Police used force to disperse them.

A total of 12 people, including six police personnel and two journalists, were injured in the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav was also among the injured.

Yadav said, “While accusing the police of beating a man named Panna Lal 35, the villagers blocked the traffic at about 9.30 am.”

After police spoke with villagers, they agreed to removed the blockade. However, some villagers got agitated when the police started removing the blockade.

Police used mild force to dispere the villagers following which they indulged in stone pelting, he said.

“The furious mob ransacked the temporary police post and damaged six bikes. In this incident, a total of 12 people, including six policemen and two journalists were injured,” he said.

A heavy police force has been deployed on the spot and senior officers are keeping an eye on the situation.

