Video shows students cleaning UP school premises, headmaster suspended

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended after a video of students being made to clean the school was posted on social media, a senior official said here on Saturday.

The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school.

After a preliminary inquiry, the headmaster of the school, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 15 days, the BSA added.