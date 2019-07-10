UP: ‘Vets, not gau ayog, to issue certificates to cattle transporters’

A DAY after reports that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked Gau Sewa Ayog offcials during a meeting in Lucknow to issue certificates to people transferring their cattle from one place to another, an official government spokesperson clarified Tuesday that while the CM asked Ayog officials to “prepare a road map” to “curb incidents of mob lynching” in the state, he directed veterinary doctors of the areas concerned to issue certificates to those transporting their cattle.

“The CM has instructed to prepare a road map with the help of Gau Sewa Ayog to curb incidents of mob lynching. He has said if any farmer has to transfer his cattle from one place to another, certificate from veterinary doctor of the district concerned would be provided,” said the clarification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

It added, “Gau Sewa Ayog has been asked to conduct a survey on all the points, so that incidents of mob lynching can be stopped.”

On Monday, Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of Gau Sewa Ayog and the Animal Husbandry Department, where he issued several instructions related to cow shelters.

The CM also instructed officials to provide Rs 30 per cow daily for fodder to farmers, who are not using cows commercially and had asked officials to undertake this plan as a pilot project in Bundelkhand region.

He urged officials to work on improving breeds of cattle. He had also instructed officials of Gau Sewa Ayog to visited districts and monitor the construction and functioning of cow sheds across the state. Chief Minister had also asked the commission to work on the road map to ensure that cow shelters are made “self-reliant”.

Shyam Nandan Singh, chairman of Gau Sewa Ayog in Uttar Pradesh, who attended the meeting on Monday, said, “The main focus was to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant either by use of cowdung or even urine for manufacturing of floor cleaners or manufacturing of bio gas etc. While there have already been efforts in this direction, emphasis was on strengthening them.”

Singh added, “As the government is already providing Rs 30 per cow for fodder to government-made cow shelters, a scheme was discussed to provide Rs 30 to farmers whose cows are not being used commercially to tackle the problem of stray cattle”.