UP varsity student found unconscious in a sack; IG denies abduction, gangrape

On Saturday afternoon, nearly 200 students from the university took out a protest march in Meerut and blocked traffic for nearly two hours outside the IG’s office near the police lines. (Representational Image) On Saturday afternoon, nearly 200 students from the university took out a protest march in Meerut and blocked traffic for nearly two hours outside the IG’s office near the police lines. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old student of a government university in Meerut was allegedly abducted, assaulted and gangraped by four persons in a village in Bulandshahr district of UP on Thursday evening. The woman from Hapur district was reportedly found unconscious in a sack inside the residence of an accused, who was an acquaintance of the victim, after police traced her location through her mobile phone that was found switched off in the house in Bulandshahr district.

While Hapur SP Sanjiv Suman said the police are yet to record the victim’s statement considering her condition and that the police can only comment on the issue after probe, Meerut IG Praveen Kumar ruled out abduction and gangrape, claiming that the woman was on a bike with a classmate when they met with an accident on her way home. The IG’s remarks triggered protest by students.

The victim was admitted to a hospital in Meerut on Friday in a serious condition and an FIR of abduction and rape was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s father.

“During investigation, it was found that the girl went with her classmate on her own. Both are adults. She got injured after falling down from the bike, rape has not been confirmed in the medical report. This is not a case of kidnapping or gang rape,” tweeted IG Kumar.

SP Suman said, “An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by her father under IPC Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement). We cannot say anything on the issue unless our investigation is complete.”

On Saturday afternoon, nearly 200 students from the university took out a protest march in Meerut and blocked traffic for nearly two hours outside the IG’s office near the police lines. They also handed over a memorandum to the IG demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, security to the victim’s family members and medical care for the student in a private hospital.

“We are not ready to accept the police theory… Even if we agree for once that the victim had gone with her classmate, how was she found by the police in an unconscious state in a sack in his house?” a classmate of the victim said outside the IG’s office.

“The girl is being treated at the ICU. She seems frightened… Her body has serious injury marks all over. The family members… are satisfied with the treatment so far,” said the medical officer of the hospital in Meerut.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.