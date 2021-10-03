UP: Unmarried Dalit woman dies during abortion; doctor, rape accused held

Four persons, including a doctor, were arrested in Mahoba after a 20-year-old unmarried Dalit woman died during the termination of her pregnancy at a private hospital in the neighbouring Hamirpur district.

The arrests were made after the woman’s father got a rape case filed against a 28-year-old man, his family members and the doctor.

“We have arrested the rape accused, his 58-year-old father, 55-year-old uncle and a 36-year-old doctor in the case. They were produced before a local court of Mahoba, which sent them to judicial custody,” said a Mahoba police officer.

A week ago, the woman complained about pain in her stomach, following which her family took her to a hospital in Mahoba, police said. The family was told that she was six months pregnant.

“The woman then told her parents that a youth of a neighbouring area allegedly raped her around six months ago when she was alone in the field. The victim was acquainted with the youth because his relatives live near her house,” said a police officer. The victim had kept quiet about the incident as the youth threatened her with dire consequences, according to the complaint.

A day later, the woman’s father, a farmer, went to the youth’s house and met his family members. The youth’s family advised her father to get the pregnancy aborted in the neighbouring Hamirpur district and promised to bear the expenses.

“Two days later, the woman along with her father went to Hamirpur where she was admitted to a hospital. Youth’s uncle had allegedly arranged the hospital,” said the officer.

It is alleged that the hospital staff was told that the woman was married. The doctor aborted the pregnancy, but in the process, the woman had lost a lot of blood. The woman later died on September 28.

An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) in Mahoba.