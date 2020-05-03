UP: Undertrial stabbed to death in Baghpat jail

Superintendent of Police (City) Pratap Gopendra Yadav said Babloo had been shifted to the prison from Meerut 10 days ago. (Representational) Superintendent of Police (City) Pratap Gopendra Yadav said Babloo had been shifted to the prison from Meerut 10 days ago. (Representational)

A 47-year-old prisoner in Baghpat jail awaiting trial was killed by six inmates on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Rishipal, had been arrested on April 16 along with his father and four relatives following a shooting in Baasi village, where he lived.

Around 3.15 pm, while he was sleeping, six prisoners led by 30-year-old Babloo stabbed him with sharpened spoons. He died by the time he was taken to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pratap Gopendra Yadav said Babloo had been shifted to the prison from Meerut 10 days ago.

“At around 9 am Saturday morning, Rishipal was going to his cell [number 22] when he saw Babloo hiding something. Suspecting that the accused was hiding some prohibited item, Rishipal asked him to refrain from doing so and this led to a verbal clash between the two. After the incident, both were locked in their separate cells but when the doors [of cells] were reopened in the afternoon, Babloo and five others repeatedly attacked Rishipal with sharpened spoons, leading to his death,” he told The Sunday Express over the phone.

Rishipal’s father and relatives were in the cell when the attack occurred. “Amit, the brother-in-law of Rishipal, also sustained injuries and two attackers have received minor injuries,” said Yadav.

District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam ordered a magisterial inquiry into Rishipal’s death. She denied the attack was connected to the shooting in Baasi.

