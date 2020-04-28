UP: Undertrial found hanging in Mathura temporary jail, Covid test result awaited

The alleged suicide came to light on Sunday morning when an inmate found one washroom locked from inside for long. (Representational) The alleged suicide came to light on Sunday morning when an inmate found one washroom locked from inside for long. (Representational)

A 30-year-old accused, arrested in an attempt to murder case, was found handing in a temporary jail in Mathura. No suicide note has been found.

Following COVID-19 threat, the state government had recently decided to keep all the arrested accused sent to judicial custody initially at a temporary jail for a few days and before shifting them to the district jail.

Virendra Singh alias Veeru, who had at least 10 cases against him under robbery charge and the Gangster Act, was arrested and sent to the temporary jail on April 24 in the attempt to murder case lodged at Chhatta police station in Mathura.

The alleged suicide came to light on Sunday morning when an inmate found one washroom locked from inside for long. He informed prison staff, who broke open the door and found the body of Singh hanging with a scarf. The body was sent for autopsy.

“Doctors are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test before conducting autopsy,” said Mathura Jail Superintendent Shailendra Maitrey, who denied any foul play in the death. Singh’s brother and nephew were also lodged at the temporary jail and they had not made any allegation, said police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.