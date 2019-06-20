UP: Two-year-old girl falls into cauldron of curry in Kannauj, dies

Toggle Menu
The girl was taken to a hospital where she died during treatment. (Representational)

A ‘Tilak’ ceremony celebration turned tragic when a two-year-old girl after she fell into a cauldron filled with hot curry in Kannauj on Tuesday.

The girl, Palak, was reportedly playing where food was being prepared and fell into a cauldron, police said. No police case was registered. “The incident reportedly occurred in Hathin village. It appears that no one saw the girl when she reached near the pot.. The girl was taken to a hospital where she died during treatment,” said Chhabaramau police station in-charge, Balram Mishra.

