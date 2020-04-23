UP: Two held for gangrape of 13-year-old, three others for recording incident

The victim was sent for medical examination. The victim was sent for medical examination.

A 13-year-old girl was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district when she was returning after relieving herself in a field on Tuesday afternoon. While five out of the six people present at the spot have been arrested, one is absconding. According to the police, two took turns to rape the girl, while others recorded the incident on their phones.

“The accused also recorded a video while raping her which was found in their mobile phones after they were arrested. Six people were present at the spot and out of them, two took turns to rape her while the rest four recorded it,” said a police officer.

Speaking on the incident, Superintendent of Police, L R Kumar said, “A gangrape incident has come to light. The victim is 13-years-old and was raped by one of them. While another person was helping him, others were recording it. We have registered an FIR and sent the victim for medical examination. We have arrested the accused and they are being questioned.”

Additional SP (South) Mahendra P Chauhan informed that five out of the six accused have been arrested, while one is absconding. “The incident happened on Tuesday and we got a complaint from the victim’s mother on Wednesday. In the medical examination, rape has been confirmed,” Chauhan said.

A police officer said that the girl sustained some minor physical injuries, but is doing fine now.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 376-D (gangrape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd