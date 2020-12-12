UP: Two held for ‘attacking’ journalist

Three persons have been named in the FIR, of whom, two have been arrested.

Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking a journalist when he tried to pacify two clashing groups under the Kalyanpur police station limits in Kanpur Nagar on Thursday night. The journalist, Ashwini Nigam, works for R9 TV channel.

Nigam was attacked with a rod and suffered injuries on his head, said the police. He was being treated at a hospital and was stable, they said.

Kanpur Additional SP (West) Anil Kumar said, “A case has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Three persons have been named in the FIR, of whom, two have been arrested. Strict action will follow.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Akhilesh Soni and Biresh Soni and were presented before the magistrate on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd