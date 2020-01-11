Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

UP: Two get death penalty for minor’s gangrape, murder

A court in Bareilly Friday awarded death sentence to two persons from her village who were convicted of the crime.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: January 11, 2020 6:30:39 am
pocso act, death penalty rape, death sentence rape convict, up news, latest news, indian express (Representational)

Terming the gangrape and murder of a 12-year-old Dalit girl in 2016 a “rarest of the rare” case, a POCSO (Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences) court in Bareilly Friday awarded death sentence to two persons from her village who were convicted of the crime.

Convicts Murari Lal (34) and Uma Kant Gangwar (36) have been lodged in Bareilly jail since their arrest after the incident. During the post-mortem, a stick was found inserted in the victim’s private part.

According to the prosecution, on January 29, 2016, the victim had gone to a field for work with her mother. “The mother returned home after sometime, but the victim stayed back. Her neighbours Murari and Uma later took the girl to a secluded place where she was gangraped and later strangulated to death,” said Bareilly District Government Counsel Suneeti Kumar Pathak.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement