UP: Two get death penalty for minor’s gangrape, murder

(Representational) (Representational)

Terming the gangrape and murder of a 12-year-old Dalit girl in 2016 a “rarest of the rare” case, a POCSO (Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences) court in Bareilly Friday awarded death sentence to two persons from her village who were convicted of the crime.

Convicts Murari Lal (34) and Uma Kant Gangwar (36) have been lodged in Bareilly jail since their arrest after the incident. During the post-mortem, a stick was found inserted in the victim’s private part.

According to the prosecution, on January 29, 2016, the victim had gone to a field for work with her mother. “The mother returned home after sometime, but the victim stayed back. Her neighbours Murari and Uma later took the girl to a secluded place where she was gangraped and later strangulated to death,” said Bareilly District Government Counsel Suneeti Kumar Pathak.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App