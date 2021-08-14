UP: Two bodies of women recovered from drain in Meerut, probe on

Two unidentified female bodies were found in a drain in Meerut on Friday.

According to police, a team of police and Crime Branch officials reached the spot after locals informed them about the recovery. The bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem. While police have not ruled out murder, they are waiting for a preliminary report to file a case.

“Since it appears that the bodies were in the drain for quite some time, they are considerably bloated. Our focus is to identify the bodies since that will make the case clearer. The photos of the bodies are being verified from local villages and queries will be sent to neighbouring districts as well. If there is a matching missing person’s complaint, it will give us the needed information,” said Keshav Kumar, SP Meerut (Rural).

As per police, the bodies were clothed, and the deceased are likely to be in their late 20s. Police suspect that the women might have been attacked at a different place and their bodies dumped at Sardhana area approximately four-five days ago. The location where the bodies were spotted is in the vicinity of the Meerut Karnal Highway.

Police have not recovered any ID or mobile phones on the bodies. Due to decomposition, no birth-mark or specific sign on the body was found. The preliminary report can shed some light on possible injuries, said police.

Locals claimed that the two may have been from a different region.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area of the past week to find evidence of movement of the two women.