UP: Two attack sister with sharp weapon over her relationship, arrested

A man and his brother-in-law from Hapur have been arrested after they allegedly tried to kill his sister on Monday as she wanted marry a man from a different sub-caste.

The victim, Bobby (21), was found in a semi-conscious state on Monday night by passers-by near the jungle area at Mahmud Gadhi in Meerut. There were several deep gashes on her body. She was being treated in Meerut’s Medical College and was stable, police said.

“She had neck wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon. After she was taken to a hospital and given treatment, her statement was taken. Prima facie, it appears that her brother and brother-in-law objected to her affair… The accused have been arrested,” said Avinash Pandey, SP, Rural Meerut. The accused have identified as Arun and his brother-in-law Raju Saini, both in their late 20s.

According to police, they brought Bobby to Meerut around 10 pm on Monday with an intention to kill her and dump the body in the jungle. They attacked her with a sharp object but she raised an alarm. Fearing getting caught, the two left her in the jungle, police said.

According to police, the woman wished to marry a man from the same village but form a different sub-caste. Arun and Raju Saini repeatedly objected to her relationship but she did not give in, police said.

A video of the woman lying in the jungle also emerged on social media. Some passers-by can be heard interviewing her rather than rushing her to hospital.

“There are several Supreme Court orders which say that those who help victims will not be questioned. People interviewed her and did not call for help. She was brought late but fortunately she survived. We request people to be Good Samaritans. They will get full police cooperation,” implored Avinash Pandey.

