UP to spend Rs 2,000 crore to speed up Ayodhya development

State expects 3-fold rise in tourist footfall in 11 years after Ram temple construction. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government will spend more than Rs 2,000 crore to restore Ayodhya’s “lost glory” and develop it as a major destination for religious tourism, a statement issued by the state information department said.

The state expects a three-fold increase in the number of tourists — from 2.2 crore to 6.8 every year — in 11 years after the construction of the Ram temple and Ram statue, which is expected to be the tallest in the world.

During an inter-departmental review of development work of Ayodhya district through video-conferencing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government is committed to the all-round development of Ayodhya, and all such work should be completed in a time-bound manner while adhering to quality norms.

According to the statement, the CM said that Ayodhya is fast emerging as a religious tourism hub. Development work would be fast-tracked and funds will not be a problem, he added.

He asked officials to explore possibilities of developing Ayodhya as a ‘solar city’, and that this will be the identity of the district.

“Services of good and efficient professionals should be taken for branding of Ayodhya. The developmental plan should be made in such a manner that the historical and religious heritage of Ayodhya is preserved. Places of historical and religious importance will be restored. All hurdles in construction of the airport at Ayodhya will be removed. For the airport, 160 acres has been obtained while the remaining 250 acres will be acquired soon. In view of high footfall in times to come, Ayodhya should have two bus stations,” Adityanath said.

“Devotees and tourists from the country and abroad will soon start pouring in. The tourism department should prepare an action plan for availability of efficient guides… Officials have been directed to create space for the proposed multi-level parking. More facilities for pilgrims and travellers on Panchkosi , Chaudah Kosi and Chaurasi Kosi Marg will be developed… The riverfront from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat is also in the list and irrigation department should prepare an action plan to ensure flow of Saryu river water at Ram Ki Paidi,” he added.

Adityanath said that authorities should keep in view public interest and expectations while fixing the rate to purchase or acquire 80.357 hectare of land in Manjha Barhata village for the Ram statue.

The CM was apprised that roads in Ayodhya were being broadened and expansion of Ram Katha park was being taken up with urgency. He was informed that several development works worth Rs 258.12 crore were already being undertaken by the tourism department. The department will send a proposal of Rs 200 crore to the Centre for theme-based gates, development of parikrama roads, restoration of all kund, construction of tourist facilities, parking and food court.

