UP to drop over 10,000 cases linked to Covid protocol violation

A statement issued by the government said the Law Ministry has issued directions to officials to drop the cases and that the FIRs caused unnecessary trouble to “common people”.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases lodged for violating Covid protocols under the Epidemic Diseases Act during the lockdown.

According to an official, the decision would benefit thousands of people across the state.

A statement issued by the government said the Law Ministry has issued directions to officials to drop the cases and that the FIRs caused unnecessary trouble to “common people”.

Law Minister Brajesh Pathak told The Indian Express said cases will be dropped against traders, but migrant workers and others can also submit an application to seek the relief. “Based on the report from concerned District Magistrates (DM), their cases would also be dropped. There are more than 10,000 such cases against traders in the state, mainly under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the minister added.