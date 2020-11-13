Up to BJP to decide if LJP should remain in NDA at Centre: Nitish Kumar

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at the party office, in Patna.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Thursday said NDA would sit together soon to complete the process of choosing its leader. He said the date of the swearing-in ceremony was yet to be decided.

Reacting to the election results, in which the JD(U) won 43 seats, he reiterated that “people are masters in democracy”.

Nitish interacted with the newly-elected party MLAs at the JD(U) office. Later, speaking to reporters, he said in response to a query that it was up to the BJP to decide if the LJP should be part of NDA at the Centre.

Asked if the LJP, which damaged JD(U) prospects on many seats, should continue to be part of NDA, Nitish said, “It is up to BJP to take a call on whether LJP should continue to be part of NDA at the Centre or not.”

Without naming LJP chief Chirag Paswan, he said there had been an attempt to create confusion between JD (U) and BJP.

Asked when he would stake claim to form the government, Nitish said, “The present government has its term till November 29. Before that, there will be a JD (U) legislature party meeting. Later, NDA would choose its leader.”

He also sought to clarify his recent “aakhiri chunaav” (last poll) remark. “You guys did not get it right. I say the same thing at the last rally in every election: all is well that ends well. Listen to what I said before and after it and you will understand the context,” Nitish said. —WITH PTI INPUTS

