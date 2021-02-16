UP to amend Goondas Act to give dy commissioner power to invoke

The Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, (amendment) Bill 2021 is likely to be placed in theupcoming session of the state Assembly starting from February 18.

More than a year after introducing the police commissionerate system in Noida and Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to amend the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act.

Under the amendment, the power to invoke the Act has been given to Deputy Commissioners of Police in the two cities. Earlier, only the Commissioner of Police had the power of taking action under the Act.

